‘Probable’ Lae COVID-19 case tests negative

Prime Minister James Marape said the “test returned this afternoon confirms the suspected case at Morobe is negative but we are on high alert”.

“As the nation feels scared of the COVID-19 breaking into PNG, may I assure all that we stand ready to do our utmost best to stop it from spreading,” he stated on his Facebook page.

“Continual monitoring of suspect cases are going on and we will deal with this possible crisis to the best of our ability.”

Health Minister Jelta Wong released a statement earlier today saying a man, whose travels originated from Madrid, in Spain, exhibited flu and a slight fever exactly 24 hours after arriving in the country.

“Immediately our emergency response plan procedures were activated and he was isolated and placed under strict quarantine, with test results sent to the Institute of Medical Research for immediate testing.

“The case travel history originated from Madrid, Barcelona, Istanbul and entered our borders through Singapore. He then traveled from Port Moresby to Lae.”

Minister Wong said the man is now feeling better “but is happy to comply with our isolation restrictions and will be in quarantine for another 14 days, and tested further before given the all clear.”