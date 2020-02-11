Chinese nationals robbed by masked suspects: Police

Police in Manus reported that they were held up at China harbor compound at Momote Airport.

Manus provincial police commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the four suspects used a gun, bush knives and iron rods and stole their mobile phones, clothing and K12,000 cash in the cabinet.

“The suspects also assaulted the two victims, who sustained injuries to parts of their body and head,” stated Yapu.

The incident occurred between 3 and 4am on Monday, February 10th.

PPC Yapu said the rest of the Chinese workers had left the project site at Momote Airport after the redevelopment project of the airport was completed last year, leaving the two workers behind to look after the company’s properties.

Yapu said the incident was reported to Police and his CID officers are investigating the incident.

He appealed to the ward councillors of nearby villages at Naringel and RiuRiu, including community leaders in the Los Negros LLG, to assist Police and provide information of any likely suspect involved in the incident.

“Those foreigners came to our province to provide services for the redevelopment project of Momote Airport to bring economical returns to the Government and people of Manus, and they should be treated with respect and dignity,” stated PPC Yapu.

“What those youths did was a total disgrace to the people of Manus.”