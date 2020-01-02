Work towards your goals, encourages Governor

In his New Year message, NCD Governor Powes Parkop said: “Make sure you keep the goals as simple as possible. Use the SMART strategy – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely.

“But, you can also be innovative and creative too. Whatever goals you set, make sure you work out the process needed to achieve them. Otherwise, 2020 will be just another 2019.

“Even if one of your goals in 2020 is to get a licence or passport, for example, you must set that as one of your goals and then work out the process. Whatever it is, you need to stick to that process. This is the most difficult task for many Papua New Guineans who can’t do or follow. They make resolutions or set goals but never work out the process and then they fail every year.

“Being innovative, creative and even eccentric is also encouraged. Some of the best innovators, achievers and success of the world were initially laughed at as being mad. Like the Wright brothers who invented the first plane!

“So be SMART but also be innovative and creative in 2020.”

(File picture of NCD Governor, Powes Parkop)