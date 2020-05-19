Tabubil observes International Nurses Day

The celebration was timely given the current COVID-19-induced State of Emergency in the country and the subsequent lockdown measures Ok Tedi Mining Limited had imposed within the mining township.

The celebration marked the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of Modern Nursing with the theme, ‘Nurses a Voice to Lead: Nursing the World to Health’.

A short ceremony was held where the nurses and midwives sang hymns, lit candles and recited the Nurses pledge.

Tabubil Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei, thanked the nurses and midwives for their continuous service to OTML employees, contractors and surrounding communities.

As a nurse herself, she said it was an honour to serve the profession and attend to people that require health care.

“Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services. They devote their lives to caring for mothers and children, giving lifesaving immunisations and health advice, looking after sick people and generally meeting every day essential health needs. Nurses are often, the first and only point of care in their communities,” she stated.

“I would like to express my appreciation and acknowledge the hard work, receptiveness, cooperation, patient and professional commitment and inputs that each hospital staff had put towards the COVID-19 Public Health programs during this SOE lock down.

“Today is a time for us to pause for 30 minutes and celebrate the most important aspects of our noble call amidst the restrictions, and our hectic work environment.”

Samei also thanked the Ok Tedi Women’s Network for sponsoring the cakes as well as the Star Mountains Supermarket and Camp Admin for their contribution in recognising the nurses and midwives.

OTML Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Charlie Turharus, commended the nurses and other hospital staff for their hard work and wished them Happy Nurse & Midwife Day.

(Sr Victoria Bito enjoying the day)