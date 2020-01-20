Seif Raida re-enters PNG condom market

Seif Raida brand owner, Population Services International – PNG, confirms it has 324 cartons in stock at its Port Moresby warehouse and has commenced distribution to major retailers.

“We now have 1 million pieces of Seif Raida and Seif Raida Orange Plus condoms, which have a lifespan of five years, and we are focused on re-establishing distribution to all parts of the country, while improving our supply chain process,” says McKenzi Jikian, PSI-PNG Sales and Warehouse Manager.

Through its condom social marketing intervention in Papua New Guinea, PSI-PNG’s commitment is to remove the stigma associated with condoms and make them accessible and available throughout the country.

“We are focused on putting more care and control directly in consumers’ hands, revolutionise the way users access contraception and improve access to public and private primary care networks,” stated Jikian.

He added that retailers and distributors throughout the country can be part of this intervention by adding the Seif Raida brand to their customer choices for variety, affordability and quality.

PSI has, for the past years, focused its efforts on researching barriers to condom access and availability and removing the stigma associated with condoms, by promoting it as a quality public health product that should be easily accessible and available for users.

Jikian said through its ongoing collaboration with the National Department of Health, National AIDS Council Secretariat (NACS) and UNFPA to promote condom availability and access, PSI-PNG will continue to promote education and awareness to increase user knowledge on condom and its positive linkages to increased family planning and reproductive health choices. It also aims to encourage safer sexual decision making and practices in prevention of HIV/AIDS.

Seif Raida (SR) original and Seif Raida Orange Plus (SROP) are re-entering the market in new look packaging and added features for quality and greater customer experience.

“We have put more work into adding value to these products in a competitive market against other high-quality condoms,” said Jikian.

Jikian said SR original now comes in black package and SROP comes in orange package to differentiate between the two products and to improve easier selection and choice.

Interested retailers and distributors can call PSI-PNG on 3112190/2204 Digicel: 70914017.

(Seif Raida condom is for every adult who cares enough about their health)