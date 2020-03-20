Scientific hand-washing advice to avoid infection

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles, from University of Auckland's medical department says the main things to keep in mind are:

Get plenty of lather on your hands

Wash all over your hands, including the backs of your hands and up on your wrists

Wash for 20 seconds - enough time to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice

Dry your hands thoroughly to avoid picking up new germs

She says washing for 20 seconds is good and 30 seconds is even better, but washing for too much longer can be a bad idea as this will crack the skin, raising risk of infection further.

During a regular flu season or when facing the threat of an outbreak of another airborne virus or infection, it is important to wash and dry hands before eating or handling food, after using the toilet, after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or wiping children's noses or after caring for sick people.

People who suspect they have the Covid-19 coronavirus have been advised to call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, rather than show up at an emergency department or primary health provider.