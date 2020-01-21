Prayer theme for 2020

Pastor Hewali said this is the churches’ contribution to the vision of Prime Minister James Marape’s ‘Take Back PNG’.

The Body of Christ church leaders met this week in Port Moresby to strategise on the spiritual dimension supporting the call by Prime Minister Marape to take back PNG.

With the call to the nation for a ‘7 day prayer and fasting’ starting Wednesday 15th January, the prayer coordinator said: “Family is the core of individual life; core of a nation.

“When the family is sound and well, the nation is going to be sound and well. We are praying that there will be a transformation in the family, starting 2020. The mother, the father and the children. They will have a part to play. All of them will come to know Jesus as their Lord and Saviour. Foundation is going to be set there and when we have a godly foundation, it’s going to be a godly nation.”

The BOC leaders are working in collaboration with the Department for Community Development, Youth and Religion in carrying out the spiritual strategies to take back PNG.

(File picture of Body of Christ members)