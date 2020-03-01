NIP’s first ‘tourism model village’

Governor Sir Julius Chan announced this during their Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting on Tuesday 25th February.

He said his Government was looking at initiatives in addressing law and order issues at the community level in villages across New Ireland and congratulated the Chief of Chiefs, Demas Kavavu, the community of Lossuk and local Maimais for the initiative.

The PEC has directed Kavavu to be involved in the rollout of the concept.

“Our Government envisions that our people should progress collaboratively in partnership with this administration to address the many underlying issues facing communities, not only in New Ireland, but other communities across Papua New Guinea,” stated Sir Julius.

“New Ireland has a youth population of over 50 percent that needs the immediate attention of this Government to contain the consumption of alcohol, poisonous homebrew and marijuana that is presently leading to law and order issues. Model Village concept endeavours to address this and ultimately spread to other villages in New Ireland.”

The concept will also enable the village to tap into the economic benefits of tourism, agriculture, fisheries and forestry through the village planning committees in wards in the LLGs to develop small businesses in communities to sustain and empower themselves with the youth population taking the lead.

The New Ireland Government assisted with K10,000 to construct ten VIP toilets which were completed by the youths and launched two days before Christmas last year under the New Ireland Government’s WaSH project.

The Lossuk Tourism Model Village concept is based around the traditional New Ireland hausbois but includes a central meeting house and eight hausbois constructed through sweat equity valued around K50,000 by the youths.

The government has directed the New Ireland Tourism Authority and the Provincial Administration to roll out the project to the remaining nine LLGs in the province.

The hausboi at Lossuk is also captured in the design of the new Provincial Assembly building which is currently under construction.

(Gabriel Pachasup picture of Lossuk hausboi)