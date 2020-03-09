International Women’s Day promoted

This was in line with the 2020 theme “An equal world is an enabled world”.

The Team used the platform to also promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education particularly for girls.

Oil Search’s Wendy Bart, Production Supervisor - Gobe, Nahum Gima, Electrical Engineer, Serah Kaia, Plant Operator, Joshua Kidu, Graduate Geoscientist, Daisy Raburabu, Oil Search Foundation Program Manager - Education and Community Development including Josephine Yos, Oil Search Foundation Manager - Women’s Protection & Empowerment, were pleased to join the students and teachers of Gordon’s Secondary School and Jubilee Secondary School in celebration of the important day and to promote STEM education.

They are seen with the 2020 IWD theme pose which demonstrates each for equal.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8th.