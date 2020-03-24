Govt declares day of fasting, praying

The Prime Minister has called for the nation to uphold this commitment, which will run for the next 21 days, as the coronavirus pandemic is a cross-cutting issue that does not concern only the health sector.

This call by PM James Marape has been applauded by the PNG Council of Churches and the Body of Christ, who are calling on all Christian faiths to unite in the spirit of God in fasting and praying throughout these 21 days.

“Christians are urged to take an active role adhering to this declaration as the only way to restore confidence and protection of our nation (Romans 13:1-7),” stated the churches.

“Be mindful that when we go into our private chambers and pray to God for his protection, we are at the same time taking practical measures by not indulging in public gatherings, minimising the risk of extracting and spreading the virus.”

The Government has clarified that March 25th will not be a public holiday.