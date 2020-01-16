Four confirmed measles cases in PNG

This is as per the National Department of Health’s update report.

The four confirmed cases of measles are from three provinces; that is one each from Gulf and New Ireland provinces and two from the National Capital District.

According to the update, there have been no secondary cases identified to date that are linked to these solitary and unrelated cases. All cases have no travel history outside their residential areas.

These measles cases were detected using the disease surveillance system of the country and confirmed by the Central Public Health Laboratory.

The NDOH remains vigilant and all provincial health authorities have been instructed to maintain a heightened level of surveillance for acute fever and rash cases.

In response to these instructions, there have been 94 reported cases in 2019 of acute fever and rash cases. These suspected cases are being investigated, samples are being collected and the testing is in process at the Central Public Health Laboratory.

(File picture of health workers carrying out immunisation)