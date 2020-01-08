First ever Fly Adventist students’ convention

Members of the Fly Adventist Students Association hosted their first ever student convention since the establishment of SDA Churches in Western Province in the early 1970’s.

The Adventist Student Ministry had always been part of the church as a whole.

On January 5th, they commenced the weeklong convention under the theme “Be the Light”.

Activities under this theme aim to strengthen students as servants of God, who have a responsibility to reach out to others in their respective schools in their communities and share the good news.

President M’bhrrengha Hames says the convention will enable students to also see their spiritual gifts in serving others.

He said students who put God first in life and value education are what parents, churches and communities need now and into the future.

Students who attended came from primary schools, secondary and tertiary institutions.

North Fly MP James Donald launched the convention on Monday 6th January.

He told the students that he would like young people to lead and set the pace for change in the province.

He also encouraged them to maintain a spiritual life and focus on education so that they become better leaders of the country.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)