Be aware of measles

Importantly they must seek medical assistance as soon as symptoms are detected.

The National Department of Health explained that the measles virus is transmitted during sneezing or coughing by infected people through droplets. The symptoms being high fever, red eyes, rash, runny nose and cough, may start within 7–21 days after exposure to the virus.

All parents are urged to ensure their children have received the routine immunisation doses for measles: first dose at 6 months, second dose at 9 months and third dose at 18 months.

Travelers within the country are advised to ensure they are vaccinated against measles before departure, and those travelling overseas must get vaccinated two weeks prior to travelling to affected countries.

In NCD, the vaccine is available free of charge at Gerehu Hospital and at all provincial hospitals.

The National Department of Health is supported by WHO, UNICEF, Australia High Commission, New Zealand High Commission and Oil Search Foundation.