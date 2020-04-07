Basic hygiene assistance for Morobe

This Rural Women WASH pilot project is supported by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership’s Incentive Fund.

Local community members, including children and people living with disabilities, are being engaged on the importance and benefits of handwashing.

Through this project, communities participate in information sessions on handwashing and training in using locally-made handwashing stations, also called ‘tippy-taps’.

The project is aligned to the PNG National WASH Policy 2015–2030 and aims to improve health standards and livelihoods of more than 11,000 people in these 15 communities by the end of 2020, through improved access to clean, running water.

Infrastructure and information to improve handwashing practices, delivered through this project, complement Australia’s broader support to Papua New Guinea’s response to address COVID-19 risks.

The key actions identified in PNG’s public health messages include: regular hand washing with soap or using an alcohol-based sanitiser; covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze; and maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 metre (two arms lengths) between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Through this project, more women, men, children and people living with disabilities and HIV/AIDS will receive access to 20 litres of water each day, through an improved and more reliable supply of water, and will benefit from Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines that comply with the National Department of Health technical standards. Investments in water, sanitation and hygiene can save lives and prevent community illness.

(A local from one of the eight villages standing next to a newly constructed WASH station)