ANGAU’s new TB ward

The new ward will provide 26 beds to treat tuberculosis cases in a modern facility, leading to improved patient outcomes.

“ANGAU is creating the benchmark for large-scale, joint health infrastructure projects in Papua New Guinea,” said High Commissioner Philp.

“A healthy population is a productive population, and this will drive economic development and help build this great nation.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Jelta Wong said: “The ANGAU Hospital redevelopment is the largest infrastructure project that Australia and PNG have delivered in PNG since independence. It will provide state-of-the-art health facilities for the Momase region, and for the rest of PNG.”

When completed, the redevelopment will service the Momase Region, including new wards and an acute services building with a modern intensive care unit, operating theatres and medical imaging facilities. The project also includes the upgrading of five rural health clinics in Bulolo, Wau, Etep, Mutzing and Braun.

The redevelopment is just one part of Australia’s significant assistance to improving PNG’s health system, including a new package of support to all provinces to assist them to prevent and respond to COVID-19. The ANGAU hospital redevelopment will support stronger responses and prevention for the epidemic.