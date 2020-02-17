Active city program launched

Hundreds took to the streets for the occasion.

Vendors from Gordon’s Market also took part by selling fruits to the participants. These organised market stalls will be a new addition to the program to promote SMEs and also to teach participants to eat healthy from local produce.

Governor Powes Parkop led the walk from Murray Barracks to the Paga Hill Ring Road.

Speaking at the end of the walk, Governor Parkop said the program provides a platform to everyone, including partners, to showcase their potential, spread awareness on healthy living and embrace a better future.

Governor Parkop urged residents to be the change that they want their family, suburbs, communities, city and country to become.

When individuals change their bad behaviour, everything will fall in place for a greater city and for national outcome, he said.

Governor Parkop said there are so many testimonies of change and growth from the participants who took part since the beginning of the program.

He said the program has written a new chapter and given a positive image to the city, adding “slowly but gradually the city is changing”.

(Active City’s circus troupe performing at Paga Hill Ring Road on Sunday)