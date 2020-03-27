Visits at French Polynesia's prisons suspended

The French High Commission said inmates would instead be allotted phone time to communicate with their friends and families.

The High Commission said some inmates might be released early, but that would not be considered if the individual was a risk to the public.

Last month, France was found guilty in the European Court of Human Rights of breaching the human rights of prisoners in Tahiti by treating them in a degrading manner.

With four inmates forced to share cells measuring between eight and 12 square metres, inmates at the Nuutania jails complained about unhygienic conditions, foul smells and the presence of vermin.

Thirty people in French Polynesia have been diagnosed with the virus.