Italy reports biggest daily jump in death toll

Officials said 49 people had died in 24 hours, while more than 4,600 cases have been reported in total.

The country has now reported the most deaths outside of China, where the virus emerged in December.

The World Health Organization says nearly 100,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus.

More than 3,000 people have died - the majority in China.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the spread of the virus "deeply concerning" and urged all countries to make containment "their highest priority".