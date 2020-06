The Government of Vanuatu has formally advised the Forum of its intention to defer the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Meeting scheduled for 4 - 7 August 2020 to next year.

The Vanuatu National Taskforce recommended to the Government to defer in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting of the Vanuatu Council of Ministers discussed the recommendation at a meeting last month.

Photo PIF Caption: PIF Leaders at their meeting in Tuvalu in 2019