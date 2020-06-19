7.4 magnitude shake hits off New Zealand's coast

At 12:49am on Friday, the shake hit at a depth of 33km and was listed by GeoNet as happening 700km north-east of Gisborne. New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) put it as being south of the Kermadec Islands. It was deemed "weak" by GeoNet.

About 20 minutes after the quake, NEMA released an advisory saying agencies were assessing if there was tsunami risk to New Zealand. It asked those in coastal areas to listen to radio, social media or television for updates, listen to local authorities, stay out of the water, stay off the beach or shore areas, not go sightseeing and share information with others.

Another update at about 1:37am said there was no tsunami threat to the country.

"NEMA has assessed the information with the assistance of science advisors. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand."

However, it did say at 1:53am that coastal areas may "experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore".