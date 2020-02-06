Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series

The premium cable network has ordered one-hour drama "First Ladies" from Viola Davis' JuVee Productions that would star the Oscar winner as former first lady Michelle Obama.

The focus of the first season, which will "peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women," according to Showtime, will revolve around Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The other two main characters have not yet been cast.

"Throughout our history, presidents' spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation's leaders but on the country itself," Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime networks, said. "'First Ladies' fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series."