US band change name to Lady A over slave-era links

The Nashville trio have won five Grammys and had seven US top 10 albums, including three number ones.

The word antebellum is used to refer to the period and architecture in the US South before the Civil War.

They say they took the name from the architectural style, but are "deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused".

In a statement on Twitter, they said their eyes had been opened to "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced" and "blindspots we didn't even know existed".