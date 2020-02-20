Rapper shot dead in apparent robbery

Los Angeles Police told Radio 1 Newsbeat a man was shot at his home and later pronounced dead, although didn't confirm his identity.

But his label Republic Records says it's "devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke".

Police responded to reports of a robbery - a man was then taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers confirmed that an unknown number of suspects entered a property in West Hollywood.

They got a call about a robbery at 04:55 PST and were at the scene six minutes later.

Police say no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

They also denied reports that a man was held at the scene but say one suspect is thought to have had a handgun.

Pop Smoke, who this week got his first US top 10 album, was signed to Republic Records which has said in a statement "our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

When reports first appeared in the US tributes began flooding in for Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson - including from friends.

Pop Smoke had a breakout hit with Welcome to the Party in 2019 - which led to him being singled out as an artist to watch this year by BBC Radio 1Xtra, on the station's Hot For 2020 list.

The station said he "possessed the air and cadence of a rapper who has been in the game for a decade or two longer than his actual age".

The track ended up being remixed by both Nicki Minaj and Skepta.