Kokoda film premieres

The 45-minute documentary promotes the work of the National Museum and Art Gallery (NMAG) in managing and preserving military and cultural heritage sites along the Kokoda Track. It articulates the historical view that the modern PNG nation emerged from the ashes of the Second World War and promotes mutual relationships between PNG and the former combatant nations of Japan and the Allied Forces.

The film centres around a local site, Etoa, which is an important site for shared wartime heritage for Papua New Guinea, Australia and Japan, being the upper portion of the site of the Second Battle of Eora Creek (October 1942), which was one of the largest engagements of the Kokoda Campaign.

NMAG Director Dr Andrew Moutu said: “The NMAG is responsible for managing this site as it is within the Kokoda Interim Protected Zone (IPZ), in line with the NMAG Kokoda Military Heritage Management Plan (KMHMP).

“The KMHMP sets out policies and practices that guide implementation to ensure that the heritage of the Kokoda Track remains safe, authentic and accessible for both locals and visitors for generations to come.

“This documentary gives an insight into the kinds of work we are doing and the kind of support we receive from our partners. It also highlights the successful collaboration with customary landowners to manage the Etoa site, and suggests a model of future collaboration and engagement with local communities.”

Etoa is a significant archaeological site as it contains over 200 unexcavated weapon pits or foxholes. These pits are war graves for about 70 Japanese soldiers, one Australian soldier, and perhaps Papua New Guinean indentured labourers and carriers.

The site has special cultural and spiritual value to the local Biage people, as well as great environmental value with many significant flora and fauna species.

The film was produced in partnership with the local community along the Track, the Kokoda Initiative and the Japanese Association for the Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC).

“Partnership is an important value promoted by this documentary project for it brings into view the mutual interests of key stakeholders which are promoted, accomplished and amplified in this short documentary,” said Dr Moutu.

He also thanked filmmakers ‘TheStoryBoxes’, a Brisbane-based storytelling studio, for their work in putting together the film. TheStoryBoxes previously produced ‘Power Meri’, an award-winning 2018 documentary on women’s rugby league in PNG.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, and Japanese Ambassador to PNG Kuniyuki Nakhara were among the dignitaries present at the screening. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor for Central Province Robert Agarobe, East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, Sohe MP Henry Amuli and former Environment Minister Sir John Pundari.

Also present at the screening were representatives from the Australian High Commission, US Embassy, Kokoda Initiative and landowners of the Etoa site.