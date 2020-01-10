Iyaz to visit POM

Iyaz is currently on his Replay tour for his 10th anniversary of the Replay album, and will perform in Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Australia and Fiji, before he graces PNG shores on January 25, 2020.

The British Virgin Islander singer, songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur is known for his singles Replay, Solo and Pretty Girls.

General tickets are currently selling for K60, whilst VIP is K80.

A meet and greet is also being arranged, with the support of Niugini Ice and SP Brewery.

The Cosmopolitan General Manager, Martin Sherry, said songs Iyaz will sing and how many, is indefinite but said the performance will be up to approximately an hour.

“Aim to be in the venue before 9:30pm, part of the biggest problem in Papua New Guinea is they leave everything in the last minute and then there’s a queue at the door when we’re trying to get the artist on stage, so it delays the performance,” Sherry said.

“So everybody, get in early.”

(Article by Jasmine Iru – third year UPNG Journalism student)