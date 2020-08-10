Fashion designer launches online hub

Models in exquisitely designed outfits added colour and hype to an otherwise regular Saturday in Morobe’s capital.

The owner of Kenny Collection, Kenny Ng, aims to introduce a new style of fashion combining the elements of culture, nature and arts.

Originally from Malaysia, Ng has lived in PNG for the past 32 years and identifies as a Morobean.

Ng not only outfits his shops with his designs, he also provides a platform for the average Papua New Guinean to showcase their arts, crafts and attires.

Kenny PNG’s Online Fashion Hub was opened at Top Town, Papindo’s third level. Ng labelled the new extension of Kenny Collection as the ‘biggest fashion boutique shop in PNG’.

After the cutting of the ribbon, models strutted the miniature runway in their new 2020 designs including the Bird Of Paradise Collection, the Oro Tapa Bird Of Paradise, the Tufi Tapa Design, new Sepik Bilum Knitting Neckline, Morobe Colour Crochet Neckline, Tabu Crochet Necklines and AROB Shell Crochet Neckline Meri Blouse.

Kenny Collection celebrates PNG’s captivating culture, where he urges Papua New Guineans to be proud of who they are. The slogan of ‘One team, one heart’ underlines his passion to work with talented local crafts men and women, artists and designers to fully realise PNG’s potential in the fashion industry.

Kenny Collection can be found at Lae’s Brian Bell Plaza and Top Town Papindo while they ship their fabrics to clients in outside provinces.

(A model displaying a digitally printed New Ireland drongo and ‘mis’ kaftan)