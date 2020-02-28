Entertainment club reopens doors following inspection

This was after the health authority was satisfied that a list of maintenance work recommended for the building was met.

The nightclub wing was closed indefinitely due to serious health concerns that were raised on February 20.

An investigation into the club last week found that the sanitary facilities for both men and women were substandard, citing consequent wet and slippery floors posing health and safety risks.

Poor ventilation and inadequate lighting (which made it conducive for sexual harassment or posing security risks) was also discovered.

Abraham Keple served the clearance notice on the club manager Liu Xiaoxu in front of his colleagues.

This week, a team of environmental health officers was invited by POM VIP Club to do an inspection over the renovation work it has done in compliance.

Keple commended the club management for complying with the authority’s order.

He called on other entertainment, shop and fast food owners to uphold public health standards to avoid being shut down due to similar health issues.