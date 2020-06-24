Adult film star charged with rape and sexual assault

He is accused of attacking the women between 2014 and 2019. The alleged victims were aged between 25 and 46.

The 67-year-old is one of the biggest names in pornography and has featured in more than 2,000 films dating back to the 1970s.

If convicted, he faces up to 90 years behind bars.

Mr Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, stands accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a house in West Hollywood, according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Three of the alleged attacks took place in a bar in the same Los Angeles neighbourhood from 2017 to 2019.

Prosecutors say they will ask for bail of $6.6 million (£5.2 million).

A separate case in 2016 was dropped.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that more than a dozen women had accused Mr Jeremy of sexual misconduct, including groping, inappropriate touching, non-consensual digital penetration, and sexual assault.

He told the magazine he had "never and would never rape anyone".