Three women candidates to contest Goroka by-election

The three women candidates include businesswoman Serina Heriso Kengermar, Surveyor Mary Pati and chairlady of Goroka Show and tour operator, Keryn Hargreaves.

Mary Pati was endorsed by Model Nation Party while Serina Heriso Kengermar and Keryn Hargreaves are Independent candidates.

“As Electoral Commissioner, I congratulate these three strong women who have put their hands up to contest the male dominated field and wish them all the best in their political endeavors.”

Gamato said ousted Member Henry Tutuwo Ame and petitioner Bire Kimisopa also nominated to contest the by-election.

The final total number of candidates that nominated at the close of nominations at 4pm on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon are as follows:

NO. CANDIDATE PARTY OCCUPATION 1 Gipene Pirehu Independent Logistics Officer 2 Henry Tutuwo Ame People’s National Congress Businessman 3 Wilson Orlegge Thomson Country Party Economist 4 Steven Rere Independent Self Employed 5 Ben Kua Noel Independent Businessman 6 Willie Nul Yoba Independent Facility Expert 7 Dominic Sintex Gahane United Labor Party Teacher 8 Bire Kimisopa New Generation Party Businessman 9 Emmanuel Ijape Social Democratic Party Civil Engineer 10 Elijah Gomae United Resources Party Self Employed 11 Joe Bullet Bulhage Independent Police Officer 12 Jeffrey Sasuwo Melanesian Alliance Party Self Employed 13 Kupa Okaro Janis Independent Marketing Manager 14 Serina Heriso Kengermar Independent Businesswoman 15 Mary Pati Model Nation Party Surveyor 16 Keryn Hargreaves Independent Businesswoman 17 Albert Isembo Wamiri Independent Property Manager 18 Kiatro Abisinito Independent Self Employed 19 Hebert Pokana Independent Self Employed 20 Aiye Humaio Tambua Independent Country Manager - SPIDG 21 Ark Auwo Ketauwo Independent Self Employed 22 Thompson Haroka’veh Pangu Self Employed (Former MP)

In the 2017 National Election, 31 candidates nominated to contest – four (4) females and 27 male candidates.

Polling is for 14 days and starts on 12 September and ends on 25 September while counting will be for 21 days, starting on 26 September. Writ will be returned on or before 16 October 2020 to officially conclude the by-election.

Meanwhile, with the alarming surge of new COVID-19 cases in NCD, thus bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 30 as of July 22, Gamato is strongly appealing to the public in Goroka, especially candidates, supporters and voters, to strictly observe social distancing at this time.

“I have issued specific instructions to the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers and Temporary Electoral Workers (TEWs) to abide by the mandatory requirements in wearing face masks, observe and apply physical distancing, personal hygiene and keeping crowds to no more than 100 persons during the election process.”