Three women candidates to contest Goroka by-election

The three women candidates include businesswoman Serina Heriso Kengermar, Surveyor Mary Pati and chairlady of Goroka Show and tour operator, Keryn Hargreaves.
Mary Pati was endorsed by Model Nation Party while Serina Heriso Kengermar and Keryn Hargreaves are Independent candidates.
“As Electoral Commissioner, I congratulate these three strong women who have put their hands up to contest the male dominated field and wish them all the best in their political endeavors.”
Gamato said ousted Member Henry Tutuwo Ame and petitioner Bire Kimisopa also nominated to contest the by-election.
The final total number of candidates that nominated at the close of nominations at 4pm on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon are as follows:
|
NO.
|
CANDIDATE
|
PARTY
|
OCCUPATION
|
1
|
Gipene Pirehu
|
Independent
|
Logistics Officer
|
2
|
Henry Tutuwo Ame
|
People’s National Congress
|
Businessman
|
3
|
Wilson Orlegge Thomson
|
Country Party
|
Economist
|
4
|
Steven Rere
|
Independent
|
Self Employed
|
5
|
Ben Kua Noel
|
Independent
|
Businessman
|
6
|
Willie Nul Yoba
|
Independent
|
Facility Expert
|
7
|
Dominic Sintex Gahane
|
United Labor Party
|
Teacher
|
8
|
Bire Kimisopa
|
New Generation Party
|
Businessman
|
9
|
Emmanuel Ijape
|
Social Democratic Party
|
Civil Engineer
|
10
|
Elijah Gomae
|
United Resources Party
|
Self Employed
|
11
|
Joe Bullet Bulhage
|
Independent
|
Police Officer
|
12
|
Jeffrey Sasuwo
|
Melanesian Alliance Party
|
Self Employed
|
13
|
Kupa Okaro Janis
|
Independent
|
Marketing Manager
|
14
|
Serina Heriso Kengermar
|
Independent
|
Businesswoman
|
15
|
Mary Pati
|
Model Nation Party
|
Surveyor
|
16
|
Keryn Hargreaves
|
Independent
|
Businesswoman
|
17
|
Albert Isembo Wamiri
|
Independent
|
Property Manager
|
18
|
Kiatro Abisinito
|
Independent
|
Self Employed
|
19
|
Hebert Pokana
|
Independent
|
Self Employed
|
20
|
Aiye Humaio Tambua
|
Independent
|
Country Manager - SPIDG
|
21
|
Ark Auwo Ketauwo
|
Independent
|
Self Employed
|
22
|
Thompson Haroka’veh
|
Pangu
|
Self Employed (Former MP)
In the 2017 National Election, 31 candidates nominated to contest – four (4) females and 27 male candidates.
Polling is for 14 days and starts on 12 September and ends on 25 September while counting will be for 21 days, starting on 26 September. Writ will be returned on or before 16 October 2020 to officially conclude the by-election.
Meanwhile, with the alarming surge of new COVID-19 cases in NCD, thus bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 30 as of July 22, Gamato is strongly appealing to the public in Goroka, especially candidates, supporters and voters, to strictly observe social distancing at this time.
“I have issued specific instructions to the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers and Temporary Electoral Workers (TEWs) to abide by the mandatory requirements in wearing face masks, observe and apply physical distancing, personal hygiene and keeping crowds to no more than 100 persons during the election process.”