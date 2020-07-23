 

Three women candidates to contest Goroka by-election

07:42, July 23, 2020
Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato confirmed that three women are among 22 candidates who have nominated to contest the court ordered by-election for Goroka Open electorate in Eastern Highlands Province.

The three women candidates include businesswoman Serina Heriso Kengermar, Surveyor Mary Pati and chairlady of Goroka Show and tour operator, Keryn Hargreaves.

Mary Pati was endorsed by Model Nation Party while Serina Heriso Kengermar and Keryn Hargreaves are Independent candidates.

“As Electoral Commissioner, I congratulate these three strong women who have put their hands up to contest the male dominated field and wish them all the best in their political endeavors.”

Gamato said ousted Member Henry Tutuwo Ame and petitioner Bire Kimisopa also nominated to contest the by-election.

The final total number of candidates that nominated at the close of nominations at 4pm on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon are as follows:

NO.

CANDIDATE

PARTY

OCCUPATION

1

Gipene Pirehu

Independent

Logistics Officer

2

Henry Tutuwo Ame

People’s National Congress

Businessman

3

Wilson Orlegge Thomson

Country Party

Economist

4

Steven Rere

Independent

Self Employed

5

Ben Kua Noel

Independent

Businessman

6

Willie Nul Yoba

Independent

Facility Expert

7

Dominic Sintex Gahane

United Labor Party

Teacher

8

Bire Kimisopa

New Generation Party

Businessman

9

Emmanuel Ijape

Social Democratic Party

Civil Engineer

10

Elijah Gomae

United Resources Party

Self Employed

11

Joe Bullet Bulhage

Independent

Police Officer

12

Jeffrey Sasuwo

Melanesian Alliance Party

Self Employed

13

Kupa Okaro Janis

Independent

Marketing Manager

14

Serina Heriso Kengermar

Independent

Businesswoman

15

Mary Pati

Model Nation Party

Surveyor

16

Keryn Hargreaves

Independent

Businesswoman

17

Albert Isembo Wamiri

Independent

Property Manager

18

Kiatro Abisinito

Independent

Self Employed

19

Hebert Pokana

Independent

Self Employed

20

Aiye Humaio Tambua

Independent

Country Manager - SPIDG

21

Ark Auwo Ketauwo

Independent

Self Employed

22

Thompson Haroka’veh

Pangu

Self Employed (Former MP)

 

In the 2017 National Election, 31 candidates nominated to contest – four (4) females and 27 male candidates.

Polling is for 14 days and starts on 12 September and ends on 25 September while counting will be for 21 days, starting on 26 September. Writ will be returned on or before 16 October 2020 to officially conclude the by-election.

Meanwhile, with the alarming surge of new COVID-19 cases in NCD, thus bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 30 as of July 22, Gamato is strongly appealing to the public in Goroka, especially candidates, supporters and voters, to strictly observe social distancing at this time.

“I have issued specific instructions to the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers and Temporary Electoral Workers (TEWs) to abide by the mandatory requirements in wearing face masks, observe and apply physical distancing, personal hygiene and keeping crowds to no more than 100 persons during the election process.”

