Lae police praised for by-election conduct

Operations Commander, Chief Inspector John Daviaga, thanked his men and women for behaving and working well together to witness the election of a new Member of Parliament for Menyamya.

Newly-elected MP, Benjamin Philip, also commended the men and women in blue for ensuring a safe election.

He said: “I have witnessed their conduct and I must commend them for a great job throughout the election. They have indeed demonstrated a great deal of policing and I say thank you.”

Returning officer Nande Awape further praised police for their relentless efforts in ensuring polling was executed and counting was conducted on time.

“I must appreciate the good work of security personnel who have done really well to see the completion of the election process. They have done well, even faced various challenges but they have assisted us well with security,” he said.

Meantime, Officer-in-charge, Sergeant Lukie Kavon, said most of his troops operated within the fringes of Lae Metropolitan Command and the opportunity gave his men and women an experience in rural policing by providing security throughout the polling and counting period.

“This exposure gave them a feel of how elections are conducted in rural areas, and at the same time gave a feel of how police provide security during major events such as this,” he said.

He extended his gratitude to the authorities for giving the SRU the opportunity for the exposure, adding his men will be monitoring the area until all is clear to return back to normal duties.