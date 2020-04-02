Yama defends PNGDF engagement on COVID-19

The PNGDF engineers were in the province under the Government’s sanctioned project, the Madang-Baiyer road.

They operate out of Iome in Middle Ramu and Songaram in the Madang district.

Governor Yama clarified that the involvement of PNGDF engineers in the COVID-19 with the Response Team is not illegal as claimed.

He said it is the same arrangement in which the PNGDF element have in the last rotation where they were used for the natural disaster during the Manam Island volcano relief effort.

Governor Yama pointed out that the PNGDF Call Out for the COVID-19 was signed by the Governor General March 26, 2020.

He added that this does not limit any troops who are already on ground to assist police and Provincial Government to conduct any mandatory tasks including conducting awareness.

Meantime, Head of Madang Province COVID-19 Response Command Centre, Dr Juith Gawi told this newsroom that his team has been working with police to carry out awareness and have set containment measures to contain COVID-19 in the province.

This includes setting up check-points on the Lae-Madang highway, and the Bogia section of the North Coast highway.

Dr Gawi thanked the public and private sector for providing funding to carry out these activities.

More on TVWAN News tonight.