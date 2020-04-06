Wau health centre in poor condition

The health centre was built by New Guinea Goldfields in the 1950s and has stood the test of time. The last maintenance work on the centre was carried out by Morobe Consolidated Goldfields in 2008.

Officer in charge, Olivier Kola, said at the recent coronavirus awareness meeting that the state of the health centre cannot cater for the increasing population and any outbreak of diseases, including COVID-19.

“We can’t cope with any major health situation,” Kola revealed.

“We need an isolation screening tent to treat the people who have developed any symptoms, so they can be treated separately.”

Kola also reported that medical staff need proper face masks and gloves to treat patients.

In response, Harmony Gold has made a commitment to donate a tent to assist the health centre.

Community Affairs Manager, Anthony Naguwean, said: “The company has set aside two canvasses to be delivered to the health centre.”

(Picture by Ben Bowney)