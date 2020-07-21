Urgent COVID-19 meeting called

He said as the Controller of the National Operations Centre under the State of Emergency, and now the National Control Centre, together with the Prime Minister and the government as a whole have been urging people to strictly observe health protocols but it appears this has been cast aside and therefore the community transmission is now in the capital city.

“This is of grave concern and confirms our health and medical projections that without strict compliance, cases are likely to rise within this month and this is showing to be true. Those critics that continue to think otherwise, I urge you to stop spreading misleading information,” Manning stated.

He said as the Controller, he is calling an urgent meeting of the COVID-19 management team and will await the advice of the health advisory team for new measures to be put in place. These are expected to be announced tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd July 2020) to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

Amongst restrictive measures that are to be discussed for NCD include possible restrictions to gambling, night clubs and sports, domestic travel restrictions and compulsory use of facemasks in public places.

Manning said the National Control Centre will continue to do testings and surveillance and this will have to be further strengthened for more testing in the city and around the country to ascertain real data on the spread of COVID-19.

He said there is stigma and worry within the community with not many people going for tests. However, he strongly urges citizens to take this seriously and go for voluntary testing at their nearest health centres and/or testing areas.

(File picture of Controller David Manning and Prime Minister James Marape)