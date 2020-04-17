UPNG students want to go home

Residential students today met with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Frank Griffin, at the Forum Square and urged the UPNG Council to consult the Government immediately.

The students, most of whom are from outside provinces, are quite anxious following the announcement of five new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Chairman of the UPNG Students COVID-19 response team, Andrian Taranu, stressed that the safety and wellbeing of the students will be compromised if they remain on campus.

“A thousand-plus students are residing on campus and keeping social distance and applying preventive measures is quite difficult due to the low quality facilities,” he stated.

Secretary of the students’ response team, Kim Roary, highlighted that the UPNG Senate should cancel or suspend this academic year until the pandemic is contained.

UPNG Vice Chancellor, Professor Griffin, told students that the University Council does not have the authority to implement anything in this state of emergency.

He said the government is the higher authority and as such, the students, staff and the institution as a whole will wait for the government’s response.

(Article by Albert Moses – final year UPNG Journalism student)