Treasurer applauds NIP on COVID-19 preparations

He said Kavieng district was on high alert now that the disease has been detected in neighbouring East New Britain Province.

“The NIPHA has done a highly commendable job in ensuring district and community level awareness and advocacy training with the limited resources available to them,” the Treasurer said.

“I thank Dr Wangnapi, Dr Taulo, Provincial Administrator Lamilla Pawut, Kavieng District Administrator David Lens and the NIP COVID-19 team for delivering training to health workers in clinical management and prevention and control of COVID-19.

“From the brief that I have received, I am pleased to note that a triage area has been operationalised at the Kavieng General Hospital and training provided for a Rapid Response Team.

“I commend the NIPHA and NIP COVID-19 team for their tireless efforts in carrying out advocacy and awareness in villages and providing regular updates to the people of New Ireland via NBC New Ireland.

“The NIPHA has done a great job in training seven (7) health workers at the Kavieng Urban Clinic and in rural health centres in addition to awareness and advocacy training for key stakeholders in the district and obviously, more needs to be done.

“Given that Kavieng airport serves as the main point of entry for airline passengers travelling in and out of the province, I was pleased to see social distancing measures being implemented in relation to seating arrangements at the terminal as well as the installation of a hand washing facility.

“My visit to the district was to provide morale support to the frontline workers as well as gather first hand information on areas which may need additional support from my Electoral Office and the National Government,” stated Ling-Stuckey.

“I have been informed that NIPHA has received its K200,000 allocation which was distributed to all health authorities throughout PNG by the Department of Health out of the initial K23 million released by the National Government to fight COVID-19.

“I wish to reassure Papua New Guineans that as Treasurer, I and dedicated treasury staff will not only be working even harder to ensure we secure adequate resources but to harmonize and support better, the Department of Health and Police and of course, our frontline workers and protect the health and well-being of our fellow Papua New Guineans.

“The Marape-Steven government, including frontline Ministers Jelta Wong and Bryan Kramer, are working tirelessly and often, under complicated and demanding circumstances, to protect Papua New Guineans from the health and socioeconomic impacts of the COVI-19 pandemic.”

(Treasurer and Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey, and Dr Taulo New Ireland PHA, inspecting COVID-19 health preparations at Kavieng Airport on Easter Monday, April 13)