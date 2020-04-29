Thermal camera to support COVID-19 response

The thermal camera, donated by Leon Hardware, is valued at K64,900 and was donated to NAC Management on Friday 24th April.

“We are happy to donate this thermal camera to the NAC. Apart from the small thermal guns, this camera can be installed at the terminal entry and will assist in detecting high temperatures of persons of interest,” explained, Shirley Pugali, Leon Hardware HR Manager.

NAC Acting Managing Director, Ephraim Wasem, while expressing his gratitude, said the thermal camera will go a long way in supporting not only NAC but the broader government and nationwide response and preparedness for COVID-19.

“We appreciate this donation at these trying times as this will support our work in a big way as we work collectively with everyone to create a safer airport community.

“This camera will be installed and used as soon as possible at the Jackson’s domestic terminal,” said Wasem.

Currently, airport security use the small thermal devices to check passenger temperatures as they enter the terminal.

This new thermal camera will be able to detect temperatures at a distance and allow seamless travel experience.

(Leon Hardware corporate affairs manager, Josie Villanueva Quinones, presenting the thermal camera to NAC Chief Operating Officer, Manuai Kametan, witnessed by NAC Acting Managing Director Ephraim Wasem, right and NAC senior management team)