Talks with Lae PMVs ongoing

The city is yet to effectively implement the state of emergency directives regarding business operation and social gatherings.

Acting Lae City Authority CEO, Neil Ellery, outlined the challenges they are faced with, including PNG’s social attitude, culture and the financial impact on PMV operators.

“We might have 200-300 PMV buses in Lae so we don’t have a big police in Lae to police them so what we’re trying to do, and it’s an ongoing discussion that we’re having with PMV drivers and PMV owners, is we’re trying to get them to assist in the compliance of the state of emergency,” Ellery stated.

“It’s a hard one because it’s a bit like the market where the culture and the habits have already been formed so to break those, especially when it’s going to impact the incomes of those PMV owners, it’s very difficult to enforce.”

PNG’s second largest city is yet to control the movement of residents as well as impose social distancing at public areas like bus stops or shops.

(Picture by Frankiy Kapin)