Sydney house party ends in $60,000 worth of COVID-19-related fines, 30 arrests, 3 hospitalisations

Local police were called to break up more than 60 people at a house party in Schofields, Western Sydney, at about 11:30pm on Saturday (local time). Officers responded after receiving noise complaints from neighbours.

Authorities intend to issue up to 60 of the attendees with COVID-19-related infringement notices of AU$1000 (NZ$1066), local police confirmed to 7 News. Gatherings are currently restricted to no more than 20 people in both outdoor settings and within a home as part of New South Wales' COVID-19 response.

Thirty people were arrested after refusing to leave the premises, and pepper spray was used to incapacitate partygoers who began to brawl inside the property.

Three males were taken to Blacktown Hospital, two for minor injuries sustained in the brawl - which involved 15 of the attendees - and a third for intoxication.

As reported by 7 News, the first responding officers called in assistance from four neighbouring commands - as well as specialist Operations Support Group (OSG) officers, the police airwing PolAir and a team from the dog unit - to manage the intoxicated crowd.

Local police say the property was booked for the occasion via an online rental company.

