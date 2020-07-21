Swabbing of dead for COVID-19 is legal

The management of the Port Moresby General Hospital told media on Monday, they began swabbing deceased patients to test for COVID-19, just 14 days ago.

The response came following the recent announcement of PNG’s seventeenth positive case.

Port Moresby General Hospital’s Acting Director of Medical Services, Dr Kone Sobi, said the 48-year-old woman, who was under palliative care for stage 4 breast cancer, died on July 13th, 2020, and had her samples taken to be tested for COVID-19.

Dr Sobi said, “If you look all SoE instructions given, basically they are laws for healthcare workers and public to follow, but since SoE has lapsed, they‘ve been new orders issued, many under the Pandemic Act, one of them according to the Situational Report by (National Department of Health), there are guidelines we have to follow, one of which is swabbing of dead people. This is occurring throughout the country.”

When the seventeenth positive case was announced, the public were sceptical that she tested positive to COVID-19, when she was in fact a terminally ill cancer patient.

However, Dr Sobi said the patient died of cancer, but her situation was complicated with the virus in her system.

“The patient died of spread of the disease. It was the expected cause of death. COVID-19 also complicated it. She was managed under pallatiative care, meaning she was given only supportive care, with no definitive cure,” Dr Sobi said.

According to the doctors, the directive to swab any patient who dies comes from the authorities; in this case, the National Operations Centre.

Swabs are carried out on the dead, who have died with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Dr Molumi said, “All swabbing of the dead is from above. We carry out swabs on all patients that have died with SARI symptoms, with any symptoms of cough. It’s just a routine swab done on anyone who’s died in the hospital.”

Dr Molumi said the National Department of Health arranges for the swabs to be taken, especially on the dead.

This is done by morgue attendants, who according to Dr Sobi, are trained to carry out swabbing.

Dr Sobi also said under new SOE instructions, there are guidelines that health facilities have to follow, and one of them is swabbing of patients who die.

In this case, the hospitals do not need the consent of the family of the deceased to carry out tests.

Dr Sobi said, “It’s a law so family don’t need to give consent. If you are symptomatic, you have no right to refuse it.”

There are two sections under the 2020 Pandemic Act Measure 38 ‘Deceased Persons’ and Measure 31 ‘Testing’, but there is nothing specific on swabbing or testing a patient, after they’ve died.

A search of any similar instructions under Emergency Orders number 9 ‘Burial of Persons’, number 11 ‘Testing’, and number 12 ‘Surveillance & Testing’, also say nothing of the same.

The media was told the matter remains sensitive at this time, and so the SoE Controller and Deputy Controller will need to clarify this law or instruction, whether under the Pandemic Act, or under the current Emergency Orders.