Surge of support for locked down villages

Raluana LLG President, Tiolam Wawaga, was overwhelmed by the kind gesture.

Raluana LLG has been hit hardest with the 21-day lockdown, with the second case of COVID-19 being a local from there.

Raluana LLG President, Tiolam Wawaga said, the LLG is now working closely with the Kokopo district office to organise and coordinate the delivery and distribution of food ration to the wards of Ialakua, Barovon, Vunatagia, Bitabaur and Vunamurmur.

Wawaga said the people there urgently need medication and food.

However, with the tight and strict security measures in place at the Kuradui junction checkpoints, access to the villages is difficult.

Wawaga thanked fellow Kokopo Vunamami President, and Kokopo town Mayor, Benjamin Mesmin Murliu, for mobilising his family from Giregire and Gunanba to deliver two truckloads of fresh garden food, basic store goods which were distributed to families at Raluana, Barovon and Ialakua, while assistance for Vunatagia, Bitabaur and Vunamurmur will follow.

More relief supplies are expected from the Kokopo District Development Office, from today onwards.

The current situation has again showed the resilience of the East New Britain people, who instinctively help themselves first, rather than wait for government assistance.