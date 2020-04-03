Schools remain suspended, new PMV protocols

Before the 27th of April, a decision will be made on whether it is safe to resume classes.

Speaking at the regular COVID-19 briefing this evening at the Morauta Haus, Marape said: “But as I speak, I am passing notice to all our educational institutions throughout the country, that we give an extension of their holidays.”

SOE Controller, David Manning, said: “We’re working with education officials to ensure that we adjust the dates for the remaining school year, so as to ensure that the full process of completing an academic year is complied with.”

The PM further said PMVs will be operating but with new manuals and protocols to ensure the virus is not spread.

“And if PMV owners feel that this new norm of doing business in the face of coronavirus is unsustainable and unprofitable, then you have every right to pull your vehicles off-road.

“The Controller will release new requirements of how PMVs will operate in respect to ensuring that hygiene and safety of passengers are given greater priority. For instance, a 25-seater bus may be asked to carry only 15 passengers.”

In supporting the PM, Manning said in compliance with COVID-19 protocol, all PMVs – both land and sea – will be required to carry sanitary equipment and chemicals.

“From time to time, they will need to wipe down their vehicles/vessels,” he added.

“Specific roadblocks will be gazetted to ensure that we continue to monitor the movement of our people crossing provincial borders using main roads. This is to ensure we keep track of the movement of people and also to conduct random testing at those roadblocks.”

The Controller has warned that any deliberate disregard or breach of the SOE restrictions will incur a hefty monetary fine as well as imprisonment.