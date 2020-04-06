Resumption of classes depends on situation: Minister

Education Minister, Joseph Yopyyopy, says this means the 2020 academic year is affected by four weeks.

“Furthermore, this resumption date is subject to the status of the COVID-19 situation over the next two weeks,” Yopyyopy said in his ministerial policy statement (3/2020).

“The Education Department will revise and advise parents and authorities of new term dates, holidays and other critical events like examinations.

“This ministerial policy statement applies to all schools operating under the National Education System, including permitted schools and private schools providing education in the general education sector and must be applied beginning on the 6th of April, 2020.”

(File picture of Education Minister, Joseph Yopyyopy)