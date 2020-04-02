Public warned not to use chloroquine

Dr. Garry Nou, Incident Manager from the NCD Provincial Health Authority warned the public that the medicine is currently on trial in the US and only be used if successful trials are done.

The announcement came after the media raised questions during a press conference earlier this week that people have been buying chloroquine for self-medication at home.

Despite the country registering only one imported case, Papua New Guineans have stocked up chloroquine for use in the event they experience similar like symptoms that of covid-19 like dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

Chloroquine can only be purchased with a valid prescription from a medical professional.

NCD Provincial Health Authority Incident Manager, Dr. Garry Nou cautioned that the drug can kill and warned the public to have it prescribed before use.

"Chloroquine is one of the medication that is currently on trial. For any application of medication to any persons it has to go through clinical trials for safety”

He added that chloroquine can affect many different people in different ways. So we need to know the dosage and how it is used.

“Up until the trials are over and they recommend then treatment manuals will change. But for now, please don’t buy chloroquine and don’t self-medicate at home “

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, scientists around the world have been working tirelessly to find a cure.

Picture credit: www.openPR.com