Province’s second imported case undergoing treatment

The 74 workshop participants are awaiting screening while the Morobe Provincial Health Authority Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing and testing.

The CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, confirmed that the 37-year-old man is part of the Health Department’s COVID-19 response team who were collaborating with the World Health Organisation to run a training in Lae.

After flying in from Port Moresby on PX106 on Sunday, July 26th, he reported feeling unwell on Monday, where he was tested the next day and his result came back that same afternoon at 4.30pm.

“He started some treatment last night (Tuesday),” stated Dr Binga. “With the experience that we had previously with our index case, we used the same treatment and the response is quite good so he’s asymptomatic at this point in time.”

Dr Binga highlighted that the risk of transmission was low during the workshop as participants, including the patient, had their face masks on as well as observed hand hygiene procedures.

He also said the management of the workshop venue, the Lae International Hotel and other hotels that the participants stayed at have been contacted and staff will be screened as appropriate by health authorities.

Lae residents who are experiencing fever, dry cough and shortness of breath are advised to call the national COVID-19 toll free number, where their information will be passed on to the Morobe Provincial Health Authority.

“Remember, preventing coronavirus is everyone’s business and it is your business,” Dr Binga stated. “Protect yourself, protect your family and protect your community.”