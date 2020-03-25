Protective Equipment to be delivered

Health Minister, Jelta Wong, in an update this morning said every province will receive PPE’s.

“I just finished a meeting with the logistics team, with Air Niugini, and our Area Medical Stores, and we are going to make sure that every province makes sure they receive their PPE gear, as well as medicines that can be held in the area medical stores to combat COVID-19,” said Wong.

The PNG Government has received PPE donations from several development partners.

“All our PPE gear that’s in area medical store and donated to us by UNICEF, Australia, Korea, China, we are all putting them together so that we make sure that everyone is looked after, especially the frontline people, they get it first, and then we move out into the provinces, and the provinces themselves, will have to give it their frontline people first to make sure that they can contain COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Australian expatriate sent to Melbourne for further testing, is the only positive case of COVID-19 for PNG.

The expatriate is recovering and said to have been in good health when leaving the country.

Police Minister, Bryan Kramer, will later today giove an update on the Strategic Joint Taskforce's efforts in backtracing passengers who may have had contact with the expatraiate between Port Moresby, Lae and Hoskins.