PPE distributed to communities

The personal protective equipment (PPE) are being distributed by Oil Search Foundation across hospitals and medical clinics in consultation with the National Department of Health and Provincial Health Authorities in Hela, Southern Highlands and Gulf Province. This assistance complements the work the Company medical services team and Oil Search Foundation are already providing in these areas.

Leon Buskens, Oil Search Country Manager, said: “PPE is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We will work with Provincial Health Authorities to distribute our donated equipment through the health system and ensure alignment with provincial COVID-19 emergency plans. We will also extend help to the Central Provincial Health Authority.”

Oil Search is donating over 250,000 disposable masks, 100,000 medical hats, 100,000 medical gloves, 10,000 face shields and 5 million millilitres of hand sanitiser. The Company is also providing the necessary logistical support to ensure all PPE reach our communities.

(TARI: Dr Vincent Pyakalyia [centre, left] – Oil Search Foundation Public Health Medical Officer – formally handing over Oil Search donated COVID-19 PPE to Dr James Kintwa – CEO, Tari Hospital. PPE will also be donated to the Southern Highlands, Gulf and Central Provincial Health Authorities)