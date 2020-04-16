Portable health facilities for COVID-19 response

In partnership with the National Department of Health, Australia will deliver ten containerised health facilities to boost PNG’s health infrastructure capacity.

These facilities can be deployed to existing health centres and hospitals and used for support services, including triage and referral, treatment of non-infectious diseases, injuries and prenatal and postnatal care. This will help free up space elsewhere in existing health facilities to treat identified and suspected COVID-19 patients.

In addition to boosting health system capacity to respond to COVID-19, these facilities can, in the longer-term, be deployed by the PNG Government to provide much-needed longer-term health infrastructure across the country.

The new facilities are in addition to the substantial assistance Australia is already providing to the health system, including support for provinces and the national response.

“We will reprioritise over K67 million from existing commitments to provide a wide-ranging package of support that builds on our current activities while providing direct assistance to prepare and respond to an outbreak,” said the Australian High Commission.

“We are supporting a comprehensive national response, led by the Government of PNG.

“Australia remains committed to working together with PNG to prepare for and respond to the pandemic.”

(The containerised health facility that will be used to provide support services at health centres and hospitals)