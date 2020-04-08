PNGean man demonstrated symptoms after leaving PNG: Minister

Based on the 14-day incubation period of COVID-19, Police Minister Bryan Kramer says: “This suggests that there’s no way he had COVID-19 while he was in Papua New Guinea on his two-week break.”

The 55-year-old East New Briton works with PanAust's Lao-registered company, Phu Bia Mining, on a fly-in-fly-out arrangement.

He arrived in PNG on the 8th of March for his two-week break, and flew out on the 22nd of March.

“He developed symptoms on the 3rd of April, 2020,” Kramer said.

“I made contact with him personally to establish his wellbeing. He is fine. He is being looked after by the company.

“He has very mild symptoms; mild cough and fever.

“I also contacted his wife to establish whether any of the symptoms are in her family and they’ve confirmed that there has been no symptoms.

“So they’ve been quarantined at home and the rapid response team that has been uplifted to Kokopo will carry out contact tracing and testing and take samples from them, and then run those tests to confirm that there has been no spread in East New Britain.”

Kramer further explained that evidence supports that when a person contracts COVID-19, the individual will demonstrate symptoms in five to seven days.

According to The Laotian Times, the man left PNG via Singapore on the 22nd of March. He then transited through Thailand on the 23rd of March before staying at the capital city of Laos, Ventiane.

From there he reportedly headed to Phu Biang in a minivan with 11 other passengers.

Meantime, Kramer clarified that there is no link between the 55-year-old and the Raluana LLG woman.