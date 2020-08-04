PNG COVID-19 cases at 111

On Monday evening, the National Pandemic Controller issued the latest data, which brings the total to 111.

It was reported that the new case is a 27-year-old male employed at the National Department of Health, the nation’s capital.

He is now in isolation at the Rita Flynn facility.

The statement read, the young man was tested during a targeted testing of the health staff following the confirmation of seven staff with COVID-19 at the department.

David Manning said the contract tracing for the health staff in the nation’s capital continues.

“Over the past 48 hours we have conducted more than 1,906 tests. This includes testing of staff of the National Control Centre, the National Department of Health as well as inpatients and staff at the Port Moresby General Hospital. I thank residents in Port Moresby for their patience and for presenting themselves at the hospital and health facilities in the city for testing,” Manning said.

“What you are doing is essential to limit any potential spread of COVID-19. Getting tested helps us find any cases in the community as quickly as possible. This ensures we are doing everything we can to manage the pandemic.”

Controller Manning encouraged all residents of NCD to continue to come forward for testing if they have developed any COVID-19 symptoms, even if mild.

Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, chills, runny nose, shortness of breath and muscle ache.

“… there are testing facilities right across the city and swabbing has started at the Lawes Road, Gordons, Pari and Tokara clinics. It’s really important if you’re showing any symptoms at all, please go get tested.”

Meanwhile contact tracing for the two cases in Lae continues, with results for the 74 contacts of the second Lae case to be made available today.

The third case identified on Sunday August 2nd; the patient is in isolation at the 11 Mile Isolation Centre.