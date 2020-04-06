PNG’s second COVID-19 case confirmed

The 40-year-old woman is a local resident of Kokopo in East New Britain Province.

“She’s a local person, she’s not coming from outside,” he told media.

“She’s kept in isolation while her village is in lockdown.”

The PM said the PNG Institute of Medical Research in Port Moresby picked up tests from persons of interests in ENB.

“At a time when the tests were picked up from three persons of interest, two returned negative while one returned positive this afternoon.”

The ENB health authority, administration and police are aware of the situation and in conjunction with the Government, are working to ensure that the case is being dealt with and contained.

“Let me inform our people to not be alarmed,” assured the PM.

“That person was identified as a person of interest on the 23rd of March. And when that person was admitted to Nonga hospital on the 29th of March, that person of interest was kept isolated in an isolation ward.

“There’s a flight of technical personnel being flown to Kokopo to ensure that the strategies are alright for us for containment.”

Furthermore, her steps will be retraced.

Once again, PM Marape voiced confidence in PNG’s monitoring and surveillance.

“For me, this has given an indication to our own ability; in the weather of those persons of interest, we were able to pick early on that she possibly might be a suspect case. Gives some level of comfort in the system we’ve established.

“We will remain vigilant, I will not sleep on this,” Marape continued.

“We are here to do our absolute best. Follow instructions carefully for the next two months.”